CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 136,157 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 1,554.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.16 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

