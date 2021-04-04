CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is Oaktree Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,487,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,220 shares during the period. CEMEX accounts for about 2.2% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.66% of CEMEX worth $126,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CEMEX by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after buying an additional 6,539,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CEMEX by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 1,066,341 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.87.

CX opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. Research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.