Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.29

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.29 and traded as high as C$9.88. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$9.86, with a volume of 5,124,723 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective (up previously from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.89 billion and a PE ratio of -5.08.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.22%.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

