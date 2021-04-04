Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

CVCY opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $237.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

