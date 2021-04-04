Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce sales of $19.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $20.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $22.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $76.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $77.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $76.27 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of CVCY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.95. 68,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,484. The company has a market cap of $237.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.