Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 55.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

CVCY stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

