Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $187.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day moving average of $158.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

