Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 55,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 778,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,053,000 after buying an additional 71,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPC. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

NYSE:GPC opened at $116.62 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

