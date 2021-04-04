Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $682,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 63,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $7,678,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,655,000 after buying an additional 343,550 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $130.79 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.