Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

XHB stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $71.67.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

