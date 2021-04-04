Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAUG. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 76,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of UAUG opened at $28.27 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69.

