Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $721,000 Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 23,140.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter.

PTF stock opened at $146.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.48. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $62.76 and a 1-year high of $175.99.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

