Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,672 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $254.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

