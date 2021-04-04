Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 87.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 132.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 35.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $267.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.16 and a twelve month high of $267.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

