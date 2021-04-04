Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period.

FLQL stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

