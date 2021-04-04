Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $383,000 Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOB opened at $68.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $71.33.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

LOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.