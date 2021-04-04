Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $415,000 Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,750,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,063,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,917,000.

C3.ai stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.75 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.48.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 484,860 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $42,430,098.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,339,600 shares in the company, valued at $204,738,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 600,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $45,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,428,751 shares of company stock valued at $459,542,594 in the last ninety days.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

