Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $150.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.78.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.30.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

