Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 118.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Equinix were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,789.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $678.00 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $662.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $719.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

