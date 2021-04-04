Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $193.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.15 and a fifty-two week high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

