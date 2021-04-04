Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 5,149 iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

IYT stock opened at $259.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.19. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.