ChainX (PCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $113.82 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. ChainX has a market capitalization of $113.82 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.74 or 0.00025083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.00312277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00093064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.28 or 0.00759598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00017723 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

