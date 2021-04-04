Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 54,596 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $29,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

