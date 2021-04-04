Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $30,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

LCII stock opened at $136.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.19. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $154.78. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $851,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,699,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock worth $2,445,886 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

