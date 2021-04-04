Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Watts Water Technologies worth $27,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $2,356,379.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,109. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $131.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.76.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

