Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 118.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 28.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 184.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.45.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $8.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $608.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,080. The firm has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.01 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.