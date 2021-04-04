Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.11.

NYSE CHWY opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. Equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $11,738,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,602,596.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,037,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

