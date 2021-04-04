China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.82 million, a P/E ratio of 531.00 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

