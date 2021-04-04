China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

ZNH stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.66. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. Barclays PLC bought a new position in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.