CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

