Citigroup Boosts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $69.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MET has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.92.

MetLife stock opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 19.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 355,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 56,693 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in MetLife by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

