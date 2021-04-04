Citigroup Inc. Acquires 8,018 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 1,003.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 100,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

