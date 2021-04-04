Citigroup Inc. Buys 26,665 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 2,259.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 286.1% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 227,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 168,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 119,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95,944 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,142.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $433.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.49. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.