Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 150.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,481,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 592,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agenus by 117.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 498,939 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 286,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Agenus by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 245,972 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGEN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

