Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,174 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 208.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UMH Properties by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH opened at $19.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $827.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UMH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Aegis started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.