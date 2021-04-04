Citigroup Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $158.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $142.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.83.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Eaton by 897.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 11.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 35.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.