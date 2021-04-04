Citigroup Lowers Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEXAY. Barclays downgraded Atos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atos in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AEXAY opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Atos has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

