CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Stock Price Up 1%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)’s stock price shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49. 148,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 485,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

DOCRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on CloudMD Software & Services from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.

About CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

