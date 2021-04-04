CM Life Sciences II Inc. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

CM Life Sciences II Inc. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) quiet period will end on Monday, April 5th. CM Life Sciences II Inc. Unit had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. Unit stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. CM Life Sciences II Inc. Unit has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

