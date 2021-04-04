CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Million

Equities analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to report $10.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.52 million to $14.60 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,549.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $28.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.99 million to $32.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $41.84 million, with estimates ranging from $29.44 million to $54.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.55. 14,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,368. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $76.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

