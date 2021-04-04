Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMLEF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS CMLEF remained flat at $$7.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

