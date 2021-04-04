Comparing CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) & FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

CIT Group has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIT Group and FNCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.29 billion 1.55 $529.90 million $5.06 10.19 FNCB Bancorp $53.68 million 2.94 $11.07 million N/A N/A

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CIT Group and FNCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 8 1 0 2.11 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

CIT Group presently has a consensus target price of $36.83, indicating a potential downside of 28.55%. Given CIT Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CIT Group is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Dividends

CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CIT Group pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIT Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group -16.59% -1.46% -0.14% FNCB Bancorp 24.88% 9.65% 1.03%

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats CIT Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies. This segment also offers asset management, factoring, receivable management, and secured financing services; supply chain financing, leasing and equipment financing to small businesses and middle market, and railroads and shippers. The Consumer Banking segment provides checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; payment solutions; and fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans. In addition, it offers mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; online banking products, such as bill payment, internal and external funds transfer, person to person transfers, and purchase rewards; remote deposit capture and merchant services; and wealth management services through a third party. As of January 24, 2020, the company operated 17 branch offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne counties; and a limited purpose office in Allentown, Lehigh County. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

