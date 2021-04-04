Conceal 24 Hour Volume Hits $32,179.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0940 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $988,795.84 and $32,179.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,214.32 or 0.99815575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00035752 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.78 or 0.00848363 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.25 or 0.00399933 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.05 or 0.00312141 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00093390 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,728,778 coins and its circulating supply is 10,515,806 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.