CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,311 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $28,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,807,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CONMED by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 318,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3,238.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.19 and its 200-day moving average is $111.48. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $133.34.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.