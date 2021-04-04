Contrasting Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) & Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

70.3% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Madison Square Garden Sports and Six Flags Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 9 0 2.90 Six Flags Entertainment 0 6 7 0 2.54

Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus target price of $205.89, indicating a potential upside of 12.49%. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus target price of $34.54, indicating a potential downside of 27.13%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than Six Flags Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports N/A -2.36% -1.05% Six Flags Entertainment -68.52% N/A -11.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 7.32 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -37.66 Six Flags Entertainment $1.49 billion 2.72 $179.07 million $2.24 21.16

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports. Madison Square Garden Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Six Flags Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.