Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

