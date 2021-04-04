Cormark Raises Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$37.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$35.00 to C$37.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

PLC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.81.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$34.81 on Thursday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$15.86 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 77.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.01%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.