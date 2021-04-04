Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 136.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,242 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

