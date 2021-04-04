Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) & Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Critical Contrast

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Corvus Gold and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -18.90 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) N/A

Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Corvus Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

