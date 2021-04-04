Craig Hallum Raises Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $35.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $389.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

